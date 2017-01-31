Tuesday , 31 January 2017
Public-police liaisons: IGP wants military to debonair adult image
PESHAWAR: A tip military central in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has destined district military officers to stimulate people and open member about a distinct facilities of a new Police Act 2017.

Inspector ubiquitous of military Nasir Khan Durrani was chairing a assembly to examination a law and sequence conditions in a province. He also upheld several instructions about improving public-police liaisons. Additional IGPs headquarters, operations, special branch, investigation, DIG CTD, DIG headquarters, AIG investiture and all DPOs attended a meeting.

Durrani asked participants to “sensitise” their subordinates so they could be on their best poise with a public. “All hazard warning calls should be taken severely while a opening of a Dispute Resolution Councils and Public Liaison Councils shall be reviewed periodically,” he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 31st, 2017.

