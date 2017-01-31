Tuesday , 31 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » International » Ten-day remand: Five ZTBL officials given in NAB custody

Ten-day remand: Five ZTBL officials given in NAB custody

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 31, 2017 In International 0
Ten-day remand: Five ZTBL officials given in NAB custody
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PESHAWAR: An Accountability Court handed over a former partner vice-president and 4 other officials of a Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) to a control of a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday on a 10-day earthy remand on charges of embezzling loans to farmers.

NAB’s prosecutor Hasnain Tariq argued that a suspects were indicted of misappropriating Rs202 million in rural loans.

The prosecutor explained that a suspects had cumulative ride impressions of people on Benazir Income Support forms.

He settled that they also acquired copies of their inhabitant temperament cards and cinema and released loans in their names on feign coupon books.

He pronounced that loans could not be released for empty lands while a suspects released loans on such land in defilement of a bank’s manners and regulations.

He argued that loans were even released to such people who didn’t possess any rural land while loans released in their names were embezzled.

He requested a justice to extend 10-day earthy remand for investigation.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 31st, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Ten-day remand: Five ZTBL officials given in NAB custody
Public-police liaisons: IGP wants military to debonair adult image
Four killed in apart incidents in Quetta
Ambiguity in speech: Opposition presses crack of payoff assign opposite PM
Proportional electoral system
The sermon on democracy
Quebec attack, immigration and havoc
An economy war
Aiming high is Pakistan’s approach forward
End of cricket isolation?
Soon after ‘praying’ for Pakistan visa ban, Imran terms Trump immigration process racist
American nightmare

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions