PESHAWAR: An Accountability Court handed over a former partner vice-president and 4 other officials of a Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) to a control of a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday on a 10-day earthy remand on charges of embezzling loans to farmers.
NAB’s prosecutor Hasnain Tariq argued that a suspects were indicted of misappropriating Rs202 million in rural loans.
The prosecutor explained that a suspects had cumulative ride impressions of people on Benazir Income Support forms.
He settled that they also acquired copies of their inhabitant temperament cards and cinema and released loans in their names on feign coupon books.
He pronounced that loans could not be released for empty lands while a suspects released loans on such land in defilement of a bank’s manners and regulations.
He argued that loans were even released to such people who didn’t possess any rural land while loans released in their names were embezzled.
He requested a justice to extend 10-day earthy remand for investigation.
Ten-day remand: Five ZTBL officials given in NAB custody
PESHAWAR: An Accountability Court handed over a former partner vice-president and 4 other officials of a Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) to a control of a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday on a 10-day earthy remand on charges of embezzling loans to farmers.
NAB’s prosecutor Hasnain Tariq argued that a suspects were indicted of misappropriating Rs202 million in rural loans.
The prosecutor explained that a suspects had cumulative ride impressions of people on Benazir Income Support forms.
He settled that they also acquired copies of their inhabitant temperament cards and cinema and released loans in their names on feign coupon books.
He pronounced that loans could not be released for empty lands while a suspects released loans on such land in defilement of a bank’s manners and regulations.
He argued that loans were even released to such people who didn’t possess any rural land while loans released in their names were embezzled.
He requested a justice to extend 10-day earthy remand for investigation.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 31st, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Soon after ‘praying’ for Pakistan visa ban, ...
January 30, 2017
SMB Fatima Jinnah crowned champions
January 30, 2017
Real extend La Liga lead with 3-0 ...
January 30, 2017
Stuck in limbo: Four years on, Malir ...
January 30, 2017