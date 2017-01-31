Policy statement: Hafiz Saeed placed underneath residence arrest

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: The supervision on Monday placed Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) arch Hafiz Saeed and his 4 aides underneath apprehension [house arrest] for their activities to ‘harm assent and security’.
The transformation came after Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan pronounced that a supervision was holding stairs to do a general obligations per JuD.
The groups – a Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and JuD –have been placed on a watch list and put on a second news underneath Section 11-EEE(1) of a Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, a interior method pronounced in an order.
Hafiz Saeed and his aides have been incarcerated for 3 months. Saeed was incarcerated during his residence, 116-E, in Johar Town.
Sources in a military told The Express Tribune that they took Hafiz Saeed into control from Markaz Al-Qadsia, a domicile of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, and took him to his chateau during Johar Town after dogmatic it a sub-jail, adding a rest were incarcerated in Muridke (two) and one any in Faisalabad and Multan.
A welfare expelled by a Punjab supervision said: “In a light of Section 11-EEE(1) of a ATA, a Punjab supervision has taken organisational office-bearers of a aforementioned organisations personification an active purpose including Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (Lahore), Abdullah Ubaid (Faisalabad), Zafar Iqbal (Markaz Tayyaba Muridke), Abdul Rehman Abid (Markaz Tayyaba Muridke) and Kashif Niazi of Multan into protecting custody.”
The interior method in a sequence settled that a Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation and a Jamaat-ud-Dawa had been holding stairs causing mistreat to assent and security, and concerned in activities that violate UNSC Resolution 1267.
Under Section 11-EEE(1) of a ATA, a sovereign government, after putting a restricted chairman in a fourth schedule, can catch him for a duration of 12 months by fluctuating this duration from time to time.
The superintendent of military (civil lines division) conveyed a apprehension orders to Hafiz Saeed and put him underneath detention. A complicated fortuitous of military was also benefaction during a domicile of a JuD.
Later, activists of Jamaatud Dawa hold a criticism proof outward a Lahore Press Club and demanded a recover of their leader. Chanting slogans opposite a government, they indicted it of toeing a policies of a US to catch him.
They blocked a highway for vehicular trade and pronounced they would start a criticism proof if Hafiz Saeed and other FIF and JuD leaders were not released.
Meanwhile, Hafiz Saeed pronounced that his apprehension orders had come from Washington and not from Islamabad.
“The onslaught being waged by a JuD and Kashmiris is a same,” a JuD arch told a press discussion before his arrest.
He pronounced his catch would hint a new effect in a Kashmir ransom movement, propelling Pakistanis to mount for a Kashmir cause. The JuD arch also vowed to spectator Feb 5 as a Kashmir oneness day “with full force”.
Earlier, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan hinted during holding stairs opposite Jamaatud Dawa (JuD). “The organization has been underneath regard given 2010-11. Since it has also been listed by a UN Security Council [Sanctions Committee], we are firm to take some stairs and we are holding those stairs to do a obligations,” a apportion pronounced while articulate to a media after inaugurating a pass bureau in Islamabad.
Talking about new disappearances of some bloggers, a apportion pronounced a obligatory supervision was strongly opposite to a thought of enforced disappearances.
“In no approach does this supervision possess this policy,” a apportion said, adding all bloggers had reached their homes now.
Nisar pronounced he had sent military officers to a home of Salman Haider after he returned from his three-week disappearance to enquire after him. The apportion pronounced that Haider’s family has refused to board a censure or give a matter to a police.
About a Dawn leaks inquiry, he pronounced a interior method would accept a exploration news in a few days and would contention it to a government.
Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s new sequence to anathema adults of 7 Muslim countries from entering a US, a apportion pronounced such a step would usually advantage terrorists.
“This step will not mistreat terrorists, though will usually impact those who are cheerless with terrorism,” Nisar pronounced while stressing general togetherness opposite terrorism.
“Muslims have suffered a many from terrorism though [unfortunately they] have also perceived many of a censure for terror. More than a billion Muslims can't be blamed for a actions of a few who have negated a training of Islam,” Nisar said, emphasising a need for not joining terrorism with any religion.
Policy statement: Hafiz Saeed placed underneath residence arrest
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 31st, 2017.
