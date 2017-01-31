Alexandre Bissonnette, a consider in a sharpened during a Quebec City mosque, is seen in a Facebook posting. Facebook/Handout around REUTERS
QUEBEC CITY: The French-Canadian tyro charged in a sharpened debauch that killed 6 people during a Quebec City mosque was famous in online circles as a believer of far-right French politician Marine Le Pen and described by a former classmate as a “nerdy outcast.”
Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, a solitary consider in Sunday night’s shooting, was charged on Monday with 6 depends of first-degree murder and 5 depends of attempted murder with a limited weapon. Police pronounced he acted alone.
He was not formerly famous to police, though a Facebook post by a organisation “Welcome to Refugees – Quebec City” pronounced Bissonnette was “unfortunately famous to several activists in Quebec City for his pro-Le Pen and anti-feminist temperament positions during Université Laval and on amicable networks.”
The online form for Bissonnette, who done a brief justice coming on Monday, showed a far-reaching accumulation of interests.
On his Facebook page, he indicated he favourite Le Pen, US President Donald Trump, a separatist Parti Quebecois as good as Canada’s severe New Democratic Party, a Israeli Defense Forces, complicated steel rope Megadeth and cocktail star Katy Perry.
“I wrote him off as a xenophobe. we didn’t even consider of him as totally racist, though he was preoccupied by a equivocal extremist jingoist movement,” Vincent Boissoneault, a associate Laval University student, told a Globe and Mail newspaper. He pronounced they frequently clashed over Bissonnette’s opinions about refugees and support for Le Pen and Trump.
Bissonnette’s lawyer, Jean Petit, declined to criticism during a building on Monday. Université Laval reliable on Monday that Bissonnette was a amicable scholarship tyro there.
Bissonnette was a intelligent “nerdy outcast,” pronounced former high propagandize classmate Simon de Billy, adding a consider and his twin hermit were inseparable.
“He was an zealous reader, knew a lot about story and about stream issues, stream politics, those kinds of topics,” de Billy said. “He was only a bit of a loner, always with his twin brother, didn’t have any friends.
“He wasn’t physically clever or imposing, and substantially got a bit of a tough time, was substantially not taken seriously. … He would be kind of done fun of, a boundary of a jokes.”
