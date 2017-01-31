Pies started appearing during a airfield hours into a criticism opposite Trump’s immigration ban. PHOTO: THE DAILY BEAST
January 31, 2017
Pizza angels feed protesters during New York airport
Pies started appearing during a airfield hours into a criticism opposite Trump’s immigration ban. PHOTO: THE DAILY BEAST
About Daily Heights
Related posts
This aged Priyanka Chopra ad will injure ...
January 31, 2017
International reactions to Trump’s transport ban
January 31, 2017
Breach of rules: K-P govt underneath glow ...
January 31, 2017
People’s choice, please: PkMAP-sponsored jirga rejects Fata ...
January 31, 2017