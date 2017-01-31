This aged Priyanka Chopra ad will injure we for life

Tuesday , 31 January 2017
Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 31, 2017 In Commerce 0
Priyanka Chopra PHOTO: FILE

Recently, Watch What Happens Live anchor Andy Cohen attempted annoying actor Priyanka Chopra by personification comparison clips from some of her aged Bollywood films as she done a outstanding entrance on a show.

Priyanka Chopra bags People’s Choice Awards’ nomination

We consternation what PeeCee has to contend about this selected ad of hers. The antiquated blurb facilities Priyanka Chopra chasing bullion ornaments in what comes opposite as a dream sequence. The ad concludes with a Bollywood star assisting herself to an unsettling volume of ornaments. The rare special effects also consequence mention. Proceed during your possess peril.

 

Watch a ad here:

Have something to supplement to this story? Share it in a comments below.

