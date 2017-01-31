At slightest 6 labourers were feared passed as roof of an under-construction marketplace building in Gujranwala caved in on Tuesday, Express News reported.
Sources pronounced that a labourers were operative on a underneath construction building when a roof collapsed, trapping them underneath a rubble in a city’s Model Town area.
The reason of a occurrence could not immediately be ascertained. However, rescue workers reached to the stage and started efforts to lift out a labourers from a debris.
This is a building story and will be updated accordingly.
January 31, 2017
Six feared passed as under-construction building collapses in Gujranwala
