Tuesday , 31 January 2017
India urges 'credible crackdown' following Hafiz Saeed's detention

India urges ‘credible crackdown’ following Hafiz Saeed’s detention

India urges 'credible crackdown' following Hafiz Saeed's detention
Hafiz Saeed speaks to a press after being incarcerated by military in Lahore, early on Jan 31, 2017. PHOTO: AFPHafiz Saeed speaks to a press after being incarcerated by military in Lahore, early on Jan 31, 2017. PHOTO: AFP

NEW DELHI: India Tuesday demanded Pakistan control a “credible crackdown” on belligerent groups after a apprehension of Jamaatud Dawa arch Hafiz Saeed.

“Exercises such as yesterday’s orders opposite Hafiz Saeed and others have been carried out by Pakistan in a past also,” India’s unfamiliar method said.

Saeed was placed underneath “preventative detention” on Monday night.

“Only a convincing crackdown on a designer of a Mumbai belligerent conflict and belligerent organisations concerned in cross-border terrorism would be explanation of Pakistan’s sincerity,” it combined in a statement.

The firebrand cleric, who has a $10 million annuity on his head, was taken divided by military and escorted to a chateau where he now appears to be underneath residence arrest. Four other JuD supporters were incarcerated in a same operation.

Hafiz Saeed placed underneath residence arrest

India says JuD is a front for a belligerent Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, that it accuses of carrying out a attacks on India’s financial collateral in Nov 2008 that killed some-more than 160 people.

Islamabad quickly incarcerated Saeed in a issue of a attacks though he was after expelled on justice orders.

