Francois Fillon, member of Les Republicains domestic celebration and 2017 presidential claimant of a French centre-right, and his mother Penelope attend a domestic convene in Paris, France, Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
PARIS: Investigators are acid a French reduce residence of council as partial of a examine into allegations that a mother of presidential claimant Francois Fillon had a “fake job”, a parliamentary source pronounced on Tuesday.
The raid is not holding place in Fillon’s office, a Reuters contributor witnessed, while a source pronounced it was expected holding place in a parliament’s executive offices.
France’s financial prosecutor’s bureau non-stop an review final week after a satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine reported that Penelope Fillon had been paid 500,000 euros ($535,050) from state supports as a parliamentary partner to her father and his successor, though that it could find no justification that she had indeed finished any work.
Fillon has pronounced his wife’s work was real, and that he is a plant of a allegation campaign.
French council searched as partial of examine into Fillon’s wife’s “fake job”
Francois Fillon, member of Les Republicains domestic celebration and 2017 presidential claimant of a French centre-right, and his mother Penelope attend a domestic convene in Paris, France, Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
PARIS: Investigators are acid a French reduce residence of council as partial of a examine into allegations that a mother of presidential claimant Francois Fillon had a “fake job”, a parliamentary source pronounced on Tuesday.
The raid is not holding place in Fillon’s office, a Reuters contributor witnessed, while a source pronounced it was expected holding place in a parliament’s executive offices.
International reactions to Trump’s transport ban
France’s financial prosecutor’s bureau non-stop an review final week after a satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine reported that Penelope Fillon had been paid 500,000 euros ($535,050) from state supports as a parliamentary partner to her father and his successor, though that it could find no justification that she had indeed finished any work.
Fillon has pronounced his wife’s work was real, and that he is a plant of a allegation campaign.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
India urges ‘credible crackdown’ following Hafiz Saeed’s ...
January 31, 2017
Six feared passed as under-construction building collapses ...
January 31, 2017
Six killed in ‘terrorist’ conflict on Canada ...
January 31, 2017
UN says US visa anathema does not ...
January 31, 2017