US transport anathema punishes those ‘fighting terrorism’: Iraq PM

US transport anathema punishes those ‘fighting terrorism’: Iraq PM
Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi of Iraq addresses a United Nations General Assembly in a Manhattan precinct of New York, U.S., Sep 22, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERSPrime Minister Haider Al-Abadi of Iraq addresses a United Nations General Assembly in a Manhattan precinct of New York, U.S., Sep 22, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS

Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi of Iraq addresses a United Nations General Assembly in a Manhattan precinct of New York, U.S., Sep 22, 2016.
PHOTO: REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s transport anathema that prevents Iraqis from entering a United States punishes people who are “fighting terrorism,” pronounced Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Tuesday.

“You come to a plant to reason him accountable, to a people who are sacrificing, who are fighting terrorism, to retaliate them,” a Iraqi personality said, in his initial greeting to a ban.

Arab League arch voices ‘deep concern’ during US transport ban

Trump sealed an executive sequence on Friday that bars adults of Iraq and 6 other Muslim-majority countries from entering a United States for during slightest 90 days, a preference he has billed as an bid to make America protected from “radical Islamic terrorists”.

The pierce has sparked a flourishing recoil in Iraq, whose army are fighting opposite a Islamic State jihadist group, that overran vast areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014.

The unfamiliar method has called it a “wrong decision” and pronounced that Washington should examination it, while council voted to behind reciprocal restrictions on Americans if Washington does not change course.

