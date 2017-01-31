Tuesday , 31 January 2017
Life imprisonment: Man found guilty of rape 

January 31, 2017
KARACHI: A sessions justice condemned on Tuesday a male found guilty of abduction and raping a lady to life imprisonment. Abdul Latif was charged with barging into a residence of a victim, looting valuables, abduction her, and afterwards subjecting her to rape in Jun 2011 in Korangi Industrial Area. The indicted had pleaded innocence, contending that he was secretly concerned in a case. The prosecution, on a other hand, valid corruption on his partial in a court. The District East additional sessions decider celebrated that a victim’s and other witnesses’ testimonies, and a medical news went opposite a accused. He was awarded life seizure and an additional 14 years in jail. Both a sentences will run concurrently.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 1st, 2017.

