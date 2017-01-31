New educational year: KU announces acknowledgment lists  

Tuesday , 31 January 2017
KARACHI: University of Karachi’s (KU) admissions executive Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi has announced a acknowledgment lists of Bachelor’s in Business Administration (BBA) and Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) and specialised grade programme and LLB morning and dusk programme. Meanwhile, KU expertise of amicable sciences vanguard Prof Dr Moonis Ahmar has told that a acknowledgment forms of Italian and Spanish denunciation certificate courses can be performed from a UBL, KU branch, compartment Feb 10, during banking hours.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 1st, 2017.

