Tuesday , 31 January 2017
19 YEARS IN A ROW: Uks launches table diary  

  • Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017
Uks Research Centre launched a table diary 2017 during an spontaneous gathering. Titled ‘Women of Pakistan contend There is no “honour” in Killing…’ is the19th diary given Uks’s pregnancy in 1998. The yearly diary is an ominous gathering of aged and new clippings from a imitation media. “Everyone needs to know what ‘honour’ is and because a whole weight falls on women,” pronounced Uks executive Tasneem Ahmar. “The judgment of ‘honour’ murdering in all a appalling manifestations has, therefore, been selected as a thesis for this year’s Uks table diary.” This year’s diary aims during providing food for suspicion for a readers. ‘Honour’ crimes are now indeed been created and oral as ‘dis-honour’ killings and that’s what we a open need to re-enforce, she said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 1st, 2017.

