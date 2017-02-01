PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa supervision is expected to levy a anathema on ubiquitous practitioners from prescribing medicines with their formula names.
In this regard, a provincial health method would pierce a outline creation it imperative for physicians to allot a ubiquitous name of a medicine only. “Doctors will be prescribing medicines with ubiquitous names only,” says a comparison health central traffic with a issue.
He pronounced any medicine has an authorized ubiquitous name, and added, “once several companies start production a same medicine, any association gives a product a trade name”.
The pierce came after a health method as good as a Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell perceived several complaints opposite curative firms allegedly charity appealing packages to ubiquitous practitioners in sell for prescribing a sold formula of medicine.
Officials in a health method pronounced a complainants had leveled critical allegations. “The infancy settled that curative companies have offering ubiquitous practitioners large advantages trimming from financial rewards to offers of profitable their application bills, shopping them oppulance cars and daily commodities, and even profitable fee fees of their children.”
Sources pronounced several companies had sealed contracts whereby doctors were firm to allot specific medicines to patients. “These companies have taken into comment a distinction domain of distributers, indiscriminate dealers as good as doctors in their calculations and eventually a weight falls on a shoulders of trusting people.”
Another official, who also refused to share his identity, pronounced a use of prescribing branded drugs was finished usually in Pakistan and combined even in a Gulf doctors prescribed medicines usually with their ubiquitous names.
A comparison medical representative, who has been traffic with doctors on a emanate for over a decade, pronounced many of a final put brazen by doctors were accommodated in any understanding sealed between curative firms and a former.
“Our association offers mostly unfamiliar trips [with family], stay during oppulance hotels in hilly areas [during a summer], bungalows in upscale residential areas and latest vehicles,” he told The Express Tribune on a condition of anonymity in perspective of a inlet of a issue.
“The fatter a incentive, a some-more is your product prescribed to patients.”
Branded drugs: K-P might act opposite GPs
-
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 1st, 2017.
