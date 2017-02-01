Empowering youth: Higher preparation reforms to advantage students, says minister

Wednesday , 1 February 2017
Posted date : February 1, 2017
  Wednesday, 01 Feb 2017
LAHORE: Higher preparation zone is being grown during standard with general standards while a Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) has played a pivotal purpose in delay of studies for intelligent and needy students.

This was pronounced by Provincial Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani while addressing a participants of debate foe during Government Postgraduate Islamia College for Women on Tuesday.

He pronounced Punjab supervision has paved a approach for combination inhabitant growth by education-promotion. He maintained, “It is approaching that a sum series of PEEF beneficiaries would strech 0.2 million by May this year.”

Gillani pronounced intelligent students were also supposing scholarships to investigate abroad. “We trust that prepared lady is a best tellurian apparatus and any investment in it will eventually advantage a whole country. That is why, a lady has been supposing with opposite educational comforts to commission themselves according to their abilities and talents,” he forked out.

Highlighting a need for extended opportunities for girls in aloft educational institutions, he said, “The provincial supervision is entirely committed to teach each lady as they are half of a competition and play an critical purpose in inhabitant development.”  He pronounced Punjab has emerged as a heart of peculiarity educational institutions where students from opposite tools of a nation come for studies in vast numbers.

On a occasion, a apportion also met with a Islamia College faculty. He pronounced a expertise growth programme had been launched for ability building of teachers. In addition, he combined that result-based opening of colleges would be monitored.

Similarly, a college ranking complement had been contemplated to assistance a students to select best institutions for studies. This will also inspire a teachers to work hard, he added.

Raza Ali pronounced efforts were being taken to deliver stairs for sterilizing canteens where students will get peculiarity eatables during affordable prices. He pronounced teachers need to say students’ seductiveness in studies and also try to boost their curiosity, that will assistance them turn lifelong learners.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 1st, 2017.

