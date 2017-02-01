MULTAN: A lady was burnt alive by different people in her residence in Makhdoom Rashid area, Multan on Monday.
A military central pronounced a indicted tied Perveen Akhtar to a ‘charpoy’ and set her ablaze. As a result, she suffered deadly bake injuries and died on a spot. Before fleeing, a culprits sealed a room and afterwards a categorical gate.
After witnessing glow and smoke, a locals rushed to a mark and pennyless a door. They doused a glow and sensitive a police. The central combined a plant was alone during her residence during a time of a incident. He maintained, “The lady had a second matrimony with Iqbal and had a brawl with her ex-husband’s children.”
Meanwhile, Perveen’s father Iqbal Shah told a military that children from his initial mother used to argue with a deceased. She belonged to a affluent family and had late from a supervision pursuit about 3 months ago.
The military have shifted a physique to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy and started investigation.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of a occurrence and sought a news from Multan Regional Police Officer Azam Taimori.
Earlier in 2016, a lady was burnt alive after her father sprinkled petrol on her in Multan over a domestic dispute. The heirs of a lady staged a criticism proof outward a sanatorium and demanded a authorities to take movement opposite a accused.
Brutal act: Woman burnt alive in Multan
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 1st, 2017.
