Wednesday , 1 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Highlighting issues: ‘Safeguarding minority rights need of a hour’

Highlighting issues: ‘Safeguarding minority rights need of a hour’

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 1, 2017 In Sports 0
Highlighting issues: ‘Safeguarding minority rights need of a hour’
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

-

DD_belatedPNG.fix(‘img, #developer-link a’);


The Express TribuneThe Express Tribune

  • Wednesday, 01 Feb 2017
  • Today’s Paper
  • Advertise

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has urged a polite multitude to adopt a mutual devise of movement to guarantee a rights of minorities and to discharge any probable exploitation in this regard.

Punjab supervision has taken petrify stairs for a gratification of minorities along with effective legislation. However, a lot some-more is indispensable to be finished in this courtesy with a partnership and mutual bargain of all a stakeholders along with open institutions.

He settled this while presiding over an advocacy assembly of Punjab section organized by National Minorities Rights Network on Tuesday. Minority MPAs Shehzad Munshi, Kanji Ram, National Minorities Rights Network convener Sajid Christopher and others attended a meeting.

The assembly discussed several issues and problems associated to minorities and presented their proposals for redressal.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu stressed on a need to enroll all a minorities along with their family members in a stirring census so as to capacitate Punjab supervision to boost supports for their gratification and betterment.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 1st, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Facebook Conversations

Most Read

Recent Slideshows




Comic Wisdom – by Sabir Nazar (February 2017)



Fashion Under One Roof



Of Gems and WildFlowers



Let’s Brunch

More in Punjab


The Express TribuneThe Express Tribune

© 2017 The Express Tribune.
Technical feedback? webmaster@tribune.com.pk

  • Life Style
  • Videos
  • Opinion
  • A — Z
  • Others

    • This element might not be published, broadcast, rewritten, redistributed or subsequent from.
    Unless differently stated, all calm is copyrighted © 2017 The Express Tribune.
    Technical feedback? webmaster@tribune.com.pk

    The Express TribuneThe Express Tribune
    The Express TribuneThe Express Tribune
    The Express TribuneThe Express Tribune





    Tags

    About Daily Heights

    Related posts

    News In Pictures

    Manhandling case: LHC summons vice-chairmen of bars  