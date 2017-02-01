Wednesday , 1 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » For security: Sheikhupura RPO bureau to be demolished

For security: Sheikhupura RPO bureau to be demolished

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 1, 2017 In Sports 0
For security: Sheikhupura RPO bureau to be demolished
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

-

DD_belatedPNG.fix(‘img, #developer-link a’);


The Express TribuneThe Express Tribune

  • Wednesday, 01 Feb 2017
  • Today’s Paper
  • Advertise

LAHORE: In sequence to palliate overload and residence confidence threats, authorities have motionless to immigrate and explode Sheikhupura’s informal military officer’s bureau during a Police Qurban Lines.

The bureau a of Sheikhupura RPO is now situated during Police Qurban Lines, Lahore, along with lots of other offices including a Mujahid Squad, Police Response Unit, Dolphin Squad, City Traffic Police and Telecommunication Department.

Qurban Lines also houses a offices of Special Branch, a control room of a Punjab Integrated Centralised Command and Control System (Punjab Safe City Authorities). The bureau of SP City Traffic Police was also determined in a military lines usually a few months back.

This not usually caused overload during Qurban Lines, though also acted a confidence hazard due to a thoroughness of so many critical offices in one place.

A preference to refurbish trade military lines and change a offices to some other locations has been taken to solve a emanate of overload and security, a matter released by a military dialect pronounced on Tuesday. Shifting and construction of other offices of comparison military officers, including a CCPO office, DIG operations, DIG investigations, Dolphin Squad Police Lines was also on a cards.

As a initial step to immigrate RPO Sheikhpura Office, authorities have systematic a demolition. Documents accessible with The Express Tribune uncover a AIG Development, around a telephonic message, conveyed that as per a directives of a IGP Punjab, a bureau has been vacated by RP0 Sheikhupura and now it needs to be demolished. Hence, a estimated cost of dispersion and clearing waste has been guess during Rs1.439 million.

The work will be carried out by rival tender/quotations by a government-approved contractor. Bidding of a proposal for dismantling will be conducted on Feb 20 during 2:00 pm. The dispersion of a bureau and dismissal of waste will be finished in 7 days after capitulation of a tender.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 1st, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Facebook Conversations

Most Read

Recent Slideshows




Comic Wisdom – by Sabir Nazar (February 2017)



Fashion Under One Roof



Of Gems and WildFlowers



Let’s Brunch

More in Punjab


The Express TribuneThe Express Tribune

© 2017 The Express Tribune.
Technical feedback? webmaster@tribune.com.pk

  • Life Style
  • Videos
  • Opinion
  • A — Z
  • Others

    • This element might not be published, broadcast, rewritten, redistributed or subsequent from.
    Unless differently stated, all calm is copyrighted © 2017 The Express Tribune.
    Technical feedback? webmaster@tribune.com.pk

    The Express TribuneThe Express Tribune
    The Express TribuneThe Express Tribune
    The Express TribuneThe Express Tribune





    Tags

    About Daily Heights

    Related posts

    News In Pictures