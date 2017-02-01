LAHORE: The LHC summoned on Tuesday the vice-chairmen of the Pakistan Bar Council and Punjab Bar Council while hearing a case against three lawyers for manhandling a judicial officer,
Barrister Ehtesham Ameeruddin, Mehar Ahsan and Inam Ahmed appeared before the bench along with a number of lawyers. Justice Kazim Raza Shamsi took notice of the unwarranted presence of lawyers and snubbed them for disturbing proceedings. Ameer claimed that CCTV footage aired by the media was edited. Justice Kazim said the court would decide the matter after hearing both sides and adjourned hearing till February 9.
The trio had appeared before the additional district and sessions judge Irfan Anjum to plead a petition seeking orders for the police to register a case.
During the arguments, Barrister Ameer got infuriated and started shouting at the judge. The lawyers also chased the judge to his chambers and allegedly manhandled him before ransacking the furniture.
Published in The Express Tribune, February 1st, 2017.
Manhandling case: LHC summons vice-chairmen of bars
For security: Sheikhupura RPO office to be demolished
