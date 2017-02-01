Mike Hager speaks to Fox 2 Detroit about a tragedy that struck his family amidst a Trump transport ban. PHOTO: FOX 2 DETROIT
An Iraqi-American man has pronounced his mom has died after being denied entrance into a United States following Donald Trump’s executive sequence exclusive adults from 7 Muslim-majority countries.
Mike Hager, a former American serviceman who served in Iraq where he was born, was stopped from bringing his bum mother, a immature label holder, behind to a US.
Hager pronounced he recently went to Iraq along with his mom to revisit family members when she fell ill. As they prepared to fly behind to a US, Hager was authorised to house a moody though his mom and three other family members were not authorised to fly, notwithstanding holding immature cards.
He pronounced his mom died a subsequent day.
Hager’s mother’s health had been deteriorating and he had hoped bringing her behind to a US would concede her improved medical facilities.
Speaking to a Fox 2 Detroit, he said: “I was only shocked. we had to put my mom behind on a wheelchair and take her behind and call a ambulance and she was unequivocally really upset. She knew right there if we send her behind to a sanatorium she’s going to pass divided – she’s not going to make it.”
His mom had been vital in a US given 1995. Hager forked out that he and his family had been travelling behind and onward for years and had never faced a problem – until final Friday when a executive sequence was signed.
Blaming US President Donald Trump for a genocide of his mother, Hager also voiced concerns regarding three other family members, including his niece and nephews, not certain when they would be means to enter a US again. “I unequivocally trust this in my heart: if they would have let us in, my mom – she would have done it and she would have been sitting right here subsequent to me,” Hager said. “She’s left since of him.”
“They broken us. we went with my family, we came behind by myself. They broken a family,” Hager pronounced to Fox 2 Detroit.
Hager fled Iraq during a Gulf War and lived in a interloper stay for 4 years before settling in a US in 1995. He also served as a translator and informative confidant for a US Special Forces between 2003 and 2008.
Trump’s unconditional executive sequence suspends a attainment of refugees for during slightest 120 days and bars visas for travellers from 7 Muslim infancy countries for a subsequent 3 months.
-
Trump downplays transport anathema impact as fallout deepens
Trump’s transport anathema blocks Iraqi family’s pierce to US
This essay creatively seemed on Time.
