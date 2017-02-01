Wednesday , 1 February 2017
I’m not sad, says Bolt after losing medal

I'm not sad, says Bolt after losing medal
  Wednesday, 01 Feb 2017
Bolt mislaid his Beijing Olympics 4x100 m bullion after teammate tested certain for criminialized substance. PHOTO: AFP

Bolt mislaid his Beijing Olympics 4×100 m bullion after teammate tested certain for criminialized substance. PHOTO: AFP

MELBOURNE: Sprinting good Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on a beating of losing his Beijing Olympics 4×100 metres bullion award after his Jamaican teammate Nesta Carter tested certain for a criminialized stimulant.

Bolt, who finished a conspicuous ‘treble treble’ of 100m, 200m and 4x100m Olympic titles during a 2016 Rio Games, had his 2008 send bullion nude final month after Carter’s re-tested representation indicated he had taken methylhexaneamine.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) systematic Carter, who has already pronounced he would interest a preference to a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and teammates Bolt, Asafa Powell and Michael Frater to lapse their medals.

World’s fastest male Usain Bolt loses Olympic gold

Powell, Bolt, Frater, Carter applaud during Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. PHOTO: REUTERS

“Initially, [I was] disappointed, of course,” Bolt told reporters during Melbourne Airport as he arrived forward of a Nitro Athletics series.

“But in life, things happen. I’m not sad… I’m only watchful to see what’s going to happen. Still, we gave adult my medal.”

Powell, who served a six-month doping anathema for a certain exam in 2013, was as apathetic as his storied compatriot.

Australia to knowledge howling Bolt

Gold medalists (L – R) Carter, Frater, Bolt, Powell during a Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. PHOTO: REUTERS

“It’s really hapless and we have to demeanour to a future,” pronounced Powell.

“We’ve achieved a lot and we only need to be certain about all right now.

Bolt celebrates after his organisation won a men’s 4x100m send entertainment final. PHOTO: REUTERS

“I’m in no position to contend what should and should not be [banned]. It is what it is. Some things aren’t fair.”

Bolt will lead an general organisation of “All Stars” in a Nitro Athletics array in Melbourne opposite 4 other teams representing England, China, New Zealand and Japan. The initial assembly is on Feb 4 with a other dual on Feb 9 and 11.

