DHAKA, BANGLADESH: Bangladesh’s largest book satisfactory began in Dhaka on Wednesday, with military warning organisers opposite offering books that harm “religious sentiment” in a Muslim-majority country.
The month-long Ekushey Book Fair draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to a swarming capital, creation it one of Bangladesh’s keynote informative events and giving readers a possibility to correlate with authors.
But a satisfactory has incurred a rage of extremists, who hacked and critically harmed a tip physical author in 2004 and killed a US-based non-believer blogger moments after he sealed books for readers in 2015.
Last year a 73-year-old publisher was arrested and his case during a satisfactory was close down after a book called “Islam Debate” triggered protests by eremite extremists who pronounced a work was descent to Muslims.
Police pronounced they have tightened confidence for a annual satisfactory in a park on a campus of Dhaka University, a country’s categorical physical bastion.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia visited a fairground on Tuesday and asked a authorities to “scrutinise” a books before they are privileged to be displayed during stalls.
“Therefore no book hurts civic, amicable and eremite values,” Mia said, according to a matter posted on a Dhaka military website.
“Hurting eremite view is a punishable offence.”
The Dhaka military arch offering “special security” to writers and publishers and pronounced that a park, solely for a fairground, would be vacated by late afternoon as partial of a array of reserve measures.
There was no evident criticism from a Bangla Academy, a state-run publisher and research-based organization that has been organising a eventuality for decades.
But one heading publisher reacted angrily to a police’s preference to scrutinize a calm of books, observant such a pierce was “brutal and uncivilised”.
Robin Ahsan, owners of a Shraban Prakashani publisher, told a New Age daily there was no other nation in a universe where “police are a watchdog over books”, adding that such movement would inspire extremists to launch attacks on writers and publishers.
Bangladesh has been disorder from a call of attacks by eremite extremists who have killed some 80 people, including around a dozen physical bloggers and writers.
Many of these attacks have been claimed by a Islamic State organisation or a internal wing of al Qaeda.
But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s physical supervision has blamed internal militants and denies that general militants have gained any foothold in a country.
