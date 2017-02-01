Wednesday , 1 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Bangladesh booksellers warned not to provoke Muslims

Bangladesh booksellers warned not to provoke Muslims

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 1, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Bangladesh booksellers warned not to provoke Muslims
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

DHAKA, BANGLADESH: Bangladesh’s largest book satisfactory began in Dhaka on Wednesday, with military warning organisers opposite offering books that harm “religious sentiment” in a Muslim-majority country.

The month-long Ekushey Book Fair draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to a swarming capital, creation it one of Bangladesh’s keynote informative events and giving readers a possibility to correlate with authors.

But a satisfactory has incurred a rage of extremists, who hacked and critically harmed a tip physical author in 2004 and killed a US-based non-believer blogger moments after he sealed books for readers in 2015.

Outcry over Hungary’s anti-Islam decree

Last year a 73-year-old publisher was arrested and his case during a satisfactory was close down after a book called “Islam Debate” triggered protests by eremite extremists who pronounced a work was descent to Muslims.

Police pronounced they have tightened confidence for a annual satisfactory in a park on a campus of Dhaka University, a country’s categorical physical bastion.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia visited a fairground on Tuesday and asked a authorities to “scrutinise” a books before they are privileged to be displayed during stalls.

Curbs on nonconformist online calm bluster giveaway speech: report

“Therefore no book hurts civic, amicable and eremite values,” Mia said, according to a matter posted on a Dhaka military website.

“Hurting eremite view is a punishable offence.”

The Dhaka military arch offering “special security” to writers and publishers and pronounced that a park, solely for a fairground, would be vacated by late afternoon as partial of a array of reserve measures.

There was no evident criticism from a Bangla Academy, a state-run publisher and research-based organization that has been organising a eventuality for decades.

But one heading publisher reacted angrily to a police’s preference to scrutinize a calm of books, observant such a pierce was “brutal and uncivilised”.

Robin Ahsan, owners of a Shraban Prakashani publisher, told a New Age daily there was no other nation in a universe where “police are a watchdog over books”, adding that such movement would inspire extremists to launch attacks on writers and publishers.

Bangladesh has been disorder from a call of attacks by eremite extremists who have killed some 80 people, including around a dozen physical bloggers and writers.

Many of these attacks have been claimed by a Islamic State organisation or a internal wing of al Qaeda.

But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s physical supervision has blamed internal militants and denies that general militants have gained any foothold in a country.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

‘Saudi Arabia, US can't means not to work together’
Iran captain heedful of Pakistan threat
Bangladesh booksellers warned not to provoke Muslims
Pakistan bury play repudiate Rakesh Roshan’s explain of Kaabil removing immature light
Ondoa — from bar reject to country’s best
Sudden anathema on Pakistani artists unfair: Rishi Kapoor
Aubameyang deliberation summer send ‘to strech subsequent level’