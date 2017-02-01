The assembly will be chaired by Shaharyar while inhabitant preference cabinet conduct Inzamamul Haq and Director Academies Mudassar Nazar will co-chair it. The shortcoming of co-ordinator is given to National Cricket Academy conduct manager Mushtaq Ahmed.
Shaharyar calls round-table discussion to solve cricket issues
Meeting would be hold on Mar 6 and 7 in Lahore. PHOTO COURTESY: CRICKET AUSTRALIA
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan on Wednesday announced that he has called former players to a round-table discussion to solve issues that are behaving as detriments.
According to press recover published by a PCB, a assembly would be hold on Mar 6 and 7 – only a really subsequent day after a Pakistan Super League final in Lahore.
Decision on Azhar’s captaincy will be taken after Australia ODIs, says Shaharyar
The assembly will be chaired by Shaharyar while inhabitant preference cabinet conduct Inzamamul Haq and Director Academies Mudassar Nazar will co-chair it. The shortcoming of co-ordinator is given to National Cricket Academy conduct manager Mushtaq Ahmed.
“The invitations will be extended to 1992 World Cup winning captain Imran Khan, Test captain Misbahul Haq, Test maestro Younus Khan, former inhabitant group conduct manager Waqar Younis, bowling fable Wasim Akram, batting fable Zaheer Abbas, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, former captains Aamir Sohail, Javed Miandad, Rashid Latif, Ramiz Raja, Moin Khan, former spinner Abdul Qadir, former bowling manager Aaqib Javed, Iqbal Qasim, former cricketer Bazid Khan, and maestro off-spinner Saeed Ajmal and several others. Chairmen of committees and Board of Governors will also be invited,” review a press release.
We skip you: Giles Clarke tells Pakistan
The issues that will be discussed in a assembly are: Improving teams’ performances, domestic structure, alleviation of pitches, coaching of inhabitant and youth teams and support to unfamiliar teams to debate Pakistan.
Pakistan cricket group was recently whitewashed by New Zealand and Australia in a Test series. They also mislaid a five-ODI array opposite Australia 4-1.
