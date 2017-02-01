Iran captain heedful of Pakistan threat

KARACHI: Iran’s Davis Cup group captain Saeid Ahmedvand is heedful of a hazard Pakistan will poise when a dual sides face off in a Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group II tie during a Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad on Friday.
Ahmedvand feels that it is going to be a formidable charge for his group to better Pakistan as a hosts are fielding a clever team. He was also discerning to regard a confidence arrangements done for a event.
“As distant as a liberality and a hotels are concerned, all is perfect,” Ahmedvand told The Express Tribune. “So distant we are unequivocally happy to be here and we will demeanour for a best formula in a tie opposite Pakistan. We know they have a unequivocally good side; all a players will be tough to beat.”
Iran are fielding Anoosha Shahgholi, Shahin Khaledan, Hamid Reza Nadaf and Amir Hossein Badi in a patrol and all eyes will be on Khaledan, who according to Ahmedvand, is Iran’s best player.
“We are depending on Shahin [Khaledan], he is a best player,” pronounced Ahmedvand. “He assimilated a group during a final proviso of a stay since he lives in Spain, though he has achieved strongly for a side in a prior ties.”
Iran won their Group II play-off opposite Syria 2-1 to get promoted to Group II where Shahgholi won a singles match, though Khaledan was again a pivotal actor as he helped his side win singles rubbers in 3 other ties that got a group to Group II.
Meanwhile, Ahmedvand combined that he knows Pakistani players Aqeel Khan and Aisamul Haq Qureshi good and he is anticipating that Iran’s step to come to Pakistan will inspire other countries to revisit a nation in a destiny as well.
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) certified Pakistan to reason a tie during home after 12 years and formerly nothing of a unfamiliar teams would come to Pakistan due to confidence concerns.
“I know these players; Aqeel even came to Iran and we’ve met him there and Aisam is a good actor too; it is not going to be easy for us,” pronounced a non-playing captain. “I can usually contend that we wish Pakistan can play some-more ties during home and other countries can see that we are here and we are happy to be here.”
Pakistan will have Muhammad Abid Mushtaq and Abid Ali Akbar in a patrol in further to Aqeel and Aisam.
