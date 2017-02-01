Armed male holding sanatorium staff warrant in Istanbul

An armed male is pronounced to have hold staff of a hospital warrant in Turkey’s Istanbul city.
According to media reports, a male is believed to be holding a series of doctors and other staff hostage.
Turkish media said the gunman is believed to be a studious during a psychiatric section of Istanbul’s Cerrahpasa sanatorium and is melancholy to kill himself and others.
Police and rescuers have arrived during a stage while patients and staff have been evacuated from a hospital.
This is a building story and will be updated accordingly.
February 1, 2017
