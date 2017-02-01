Wednesday , 1 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Armed male holding sanatorium staff warrant in Istanbul

Armed male holding sanatorium staff warrant in Istanbul

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 1, 2017 In Sports 0
Armed male holding sanatorium staff warrant in Istanbul
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

An armed male is pronounced to have hold staff of a hospital warrant in Turkey’s Istanbul city.

According to media reports, a male is believed to be holding a series of doctors and other staff hostage.

Turkish media said the gunman is believed to be a studious during a psychiatric section of Istanbul’s Cerrahpasa sanatorium and is melancholy to kill himself and others.

Police and rescuers have arrived during a stage while patients and staff have been evacuated from a hospital.

This is a building story and will be updated accordingly.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

In Pakistan, longhorn racing a acquire daze from insurgencies and attacks
Armed male holding sanatorium staff warrant in Istanbul
Shaharyar calls round-table discussion to solve cricket issues
‘Saudi Arabia, US can't means not to work together’
Iran captain heedful of Pakistan threat
Bangladesh booksellers warned not to provoke Muslims
Pakistan bury play repudiate Rakesh Roshan’s explain of Kaabil removing immature light
Ondoa — from bar reject to country’s best
Sudden anathema on Pakistani artists unfair: Rishi Kapoor
Aubameyang deliberation summer send ‘to strech subsequent level’