Thousands of villagers collected in a dry margin in Pind Sulthani, a encampment about 80km from Islamabad on Tuesday, examination group balancing precariously on a wooden sled competition a span of bulls.
Bull owners Danish Akram pronounced a centuries-old party was renouned form of party for farming Pakistanis sap of distrust and mutinous attacks. “Where there is prevalent terrorism and other opposite form of issues, events like this take a people’s attentions divided from their problems,” he told Reuters Television.
In Pind Sultani, encampment elders confirm when to reason a event, that attracts spectators from a surrounding area. It is hold in winter, after a crops have been harvested, so people can accumulate in a open fields.
Racers hired by longhorn owners try to stay on a sled while a bovines, tied together by complicated wooden frames, run towards a finish line.
Sometimes a racers remove their balance, promulgation a animals charging into a crowd.
Village elder Sardar Asif Ali Khan pronounced a bulls are bred for racing. They eat vitamin-rich feed and get unchanging massages.
A longhorn owners competence need dual buffaloes to yield divert for one bull, he said, and occupy adult to dual group to caring for a animal.
In a past, a esteem for winning a competition was land or cattle. Today, it’s some-more expected to be a soaking appurtenance or a TV set.
“All this is finished for this one day. A longhorn can usually competition once in a month, not some-more than that,” Khan said.
