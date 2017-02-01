Wednesday , 1 February 2017
For Research Purpose: Modern Islamic library to be set up

For Research Purpose: Modern Islamic library to be set up
LAHORE: An Islamic Library during a Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies will be set adult for investigate purpose. It was motionless in a assembly hold during a hospital for reviewing Islamic Library and Quran Museum on Wednesday. A series of decisions were also taken per potion partition, fumigation cover for books, air-conditioning, radio frequency, bio-metric complement for books and investigate list chairs.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 2nd, 2017.

