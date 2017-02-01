Wednesday , 1 February 2017
Pig Fat: PTI submits demurral suit in PA  

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) submitted an demurral suit in a Punjab Assembly on Wednesday opposite a use of pig fat in solidified finger fish alien from Vietnam. PTI MPA Sadia Sohain Rana pronounced it was formidable to compute between halal and criminialized fish being sole in markets opposite a country. According to media reports, finger fish containing pig fats and other mixture alien from Vietnam was being sole in markets, she added. Vietnamese solidified finger fish had been criminialized in many countries, including a United States of America, though Pakistan was still importing it. Fish exports, meanwhile, are a buttress for fisherman in areas of Pakistani, quite a range of Sindh. Many of a fisherman count on a attention for their livelihood.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 2nd, 2017.

