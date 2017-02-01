Dear Muslims: let’s lead by instance on #MuslimBan

The author is a target of a James A Wechsler Award for International Reporting and a connoisseur of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. He tweets @Mbilallakhani
How should one respond to harm and undisguised discrimination? With compassion, intrepidity and environment a good example. We mount on a fork of a branch indicate in a story of humanity. The values that a United States had advocated publically – tellurian rights, leisure of speech, leisure of religion, leisure of movement, women’s rights – are being deserted by their loudest champion. This is a impulse when Muslims can step adult to a image and denote that these aren’t usually American values though tellurian values. Our religion, as Muslims, preaches a same values of toleration and freedom. For those activists in Muslim countries who disciple these values during a cost of being branded ‘American agents,’ this represents an opening to disciple these positions as ‘Muslims.’
There is a extreme critique in Muslim communities opposite protesting a Muslim anathema before we set a possess residence in order. Look during a state of minorities in your country, they argue. First, do something about a approach women are treated. Why don’t we take in some-more refugees? This is a satisfactory argument. But we need to do both. We need to make Muslim countries some-more tolerant, champion minority, interloper and women’s rights. We also need to mount adult opposite harm of Muslims – or any minority for that matter – elsewhere in a world. This isn’t an possibly or choice. We contingency do both.
Like all formidable moments, we contingency demeanour to a instance of a Prophet when traffic with such a morally, politically and emotionally charged issue. When a Prophet and a Muslim village were persecuted in Makkah, how did they respond? With character, beauty and grace. Instead of resorting to violence, a Prophet chose to quarrel behind opposite a harm by his impression and unshakeable faith in God. He stood with other oppressed segments of multitude and they rallied behind him in response. In a story of successful men, a Prophet stands out as a resplendent instance for changing a destiny of his republic and a universe by being a good person, even when others were not being good to him.
So, how can we follow his instance currently to respond to a Muslim ban? First, we contingency urge and find God’s forgiveness to assistance us turn improved tellurian beings and clever adequate to assistance humanity. Second, we contingency lift a voices and recognition on misapplication around a world. But essay or pity articles and Facebook posts like these isn’t good enough. It’s usually a good beginning. We contingency act. Muslims in a US should join a protests overwhelming airports around a country. You can also call your senator or association deputy and let them know that this isn’t a America a first fathers created. On top, set a good example, assistance a interloper family, support other oppressed minorities like African Americans and Native Americans. Last though not a least, denote model intrepidity and impression during your stay in a US and strech out to cater non-Muslims. Don’t preach, uncover them by example.
For Muslims in Pakistan, let’s mount adult for a minorities and oppressed in a country. Let’s lift a voices and come out in criticism opposite discrimination, usually like Americans are fasten a criticism opposite a Muslim ban. Let’s assistance interloper families in a country. Let’s showcase adore and eremite tolerance. In response to hatred and persecution, let’s move out a best chronicle of ourselves.
For Muslims in other western nations, let’s disciple for improved eremite toleration in all countries of a universe – Muslim and non-Muslim. Let’s also uncover unusual impression and beauty in a face of persecution. This is easier than it sounds. For example, yesterday we reached out to my internal mosque and asked if there were any Syrian refugees we could assistance in a area. Within a few hours, they pronounced yes, there were some kids who were struggling in propagandize and need tutoring. we called another crony to join me. He pronounced approbation immediately. The usually thing that kept me adult during night? Whether we could still solve high propagandize algebra problems.
This is not a impulse for any of us to sojourn wordless or unmoved. There’s a observant along a lines of ‘never let a good predicament go to waste.’ History stands during a tipping indicate and Muslims contingency convene together on a right side of history. It’s time to mount up, peacefully and with poise, opposite oppression. It’s time to lead a universe by environment a good example, usually like a Prophet. May God magnify and strengthen us all.
Dear Muslims: let’s lead by instance on #MuslimBan
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 2nd, 2017.
