PM Nawaz 'presents horse' to Qatari Emir

PM Nawaz Sharif assembly Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani during Diwan-e-Emiri in Doha, Qatar on Feb 10, 2016. PHOTO: PIDPM Nawaz Sharif assembly Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani during Diwan-e-Emiri in Doha, Qatar on Feb 10, 2016. PHOTO: PID

PM Nawaz Sharif assembly Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani during Diwan-e-Emiri in Doha, Qatar on Feb 10, 2016. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has means a equine to a Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani by a special aircraft.

“A special aircraft (C-130) carrying a equine will transport to Qatar on Feb 01, 2017,” pronounced a letter, supposed to be a presentation by a sovereign ministry. “The equine is a present from a Prime Minister of Pakistan for a Emir of a State of Qatar,” it added.

According to Express News, orator for a Pakistan Air Force denied a report, observant PAF craft was not used for promulgation a equine to Qatar.

The communiqué sealed by a emissary arch of custom was titled: “Flight clearway for C-130 special aircraft carrying equine as a gift.”

London flats presumably acquired by Qatari family regulating Sharif money

The growth came a week after a warn for a premier’s family presented a minute from a Qatari king in a Supreme Court, that is conference a slew of petitions opposite a Sharif family over purported crime suggested in Panama Papers.

The minute quoted Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jasim bin Jaber al Thani claimed a Sharif family had longstanding business ties with a Qatari stately family and an investment of AED12 million contributed by Mian Muhammad Sharif [father of PM Nawaz] was done “by approach of sustenance of cash” in 1980.

Talking to Express News, Information Minister Marryam Aurangzeb termed a story “baseless”, observant a “document was fake and fabricated”.

