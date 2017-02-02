Thursday , 2 February 2017
Gun Club Case: IHC summons SHO, complainant 

Gun Club Case: IHC summons SHO, complainant 
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court released notices to a hire residence officer and a complainant in tie with a petition of MNA Daniyal Aziz and dual others seeking a court’s assistance to set aside a sequence of a sessions court. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani released notices to a SHO and an worker of a Gun and Country Club (GCC), Yasir Javaid, while conference MNA Aziz’s petition opposite an sequence of a district justice directing a military to register an FIR opposite them for allegedly assaulting Javaid.  Aziz, who is also a GCC administrator, along with GCC Secretary Ather Rauf Bhatti and GCC Manager Nauman Afzaal, have approached a justice opposite a sequence of an additional sessions decider in district west upheld on Jan 25.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 2nd, 2017.

