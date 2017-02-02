The Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee in a assembly hold in Gilgit city on Wednesday reiterated to entirely exercise a National Action Plan. According to Radio Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman presiding over a assembly hold in reviewed doing on NAP. The cabinet motionless to safeguard doing of all points of NAP and take movement opposite those who wish to interrupt law and order. The cabinet also discussed growth projects and called for timely execution of energy projects to overcome a shortage. The assembly appreciated a opening law coercion agencies for upkeep of law and sequence and hoped that it will continue work for rejecting of terrorism and safeguard durable assent in a area.
Security Huddle: G-B peak cabinet reviews NAP
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 2nd, 2017.
