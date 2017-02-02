MUZAFFARABAD: At slightest 3 women were killed and 5 other people were harmed in dual apart highway accidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
According to a police, a family was travelling in Neelum Valley that skidded off a highway and rolled down into a fill nearby Mirpura. One lady died on a mark while dual women and a male were injured. Local people shifted them to Military Hospital, Jamber Neelum.
Meanwhile, dual women were killed and dual group were harmed when a outpost fell into a depth nearby Pattan Kalan.
Road accidents: Three killed in apart incidents
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 2nd, 2017.
