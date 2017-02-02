Thursday , 2 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Road accidents: Three killed in apart incidents

Road accidents: Three killed in apart incidents

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 2, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Road accidents: Three killed in apart incidents
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

MUZAFFARABAD: At slightest 3 women were killed and 5 other people were harmed in dual apart highway accidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to a police, a family was travelling in Neelum Valley that skidded off a highway and rolled down into a fill nearby Mirpura. One lady died on a mark while dual women and a male were injured. Local people shifted them to Military Hospital, Jamber Neelum.

Meanwhile, dual women were killed and dual group were harmed when a outpost fell into a depth nearby Pattan Kalan.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 2nd, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Through an architect’s lens: Serving Karachi’s design on a platter
Lack of consensus: Finance secretary’s employing behind as lobbying in full swing
Road accidents: Three killed in apart incidents
Senate confirms Tillerson as US secretary of state
December: Pakistan’s oil prolongation reaches two-year high
Security Huddle: G-B peak cabinet reviews NAP  
Overcrowding: Burial during 6 graveyards banned
Environmental protection: Govt-run hospitals to record reports on rubbish ordering by Feb 4
Gas supply: Work on TAPI tube to flog off in Pakistan this month
Gun Club Case: IHC summons SHO, complainant 
UN arch calls for lifting US transport ban
Dear Muslims: let’s lead by instance on #MuslimBan

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions