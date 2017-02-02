Gas supply: Work on TAPI tube to flog off in Pakistan this month

Leaders of a 4 countries achieved a ground-breaking of a Tapi project, that would assistance palliate appetite scarcity in South Asia, in Dec 2015. PHOTO: FILE
ISLAMABAD: Work on a long-awaited Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (Tapi) gas tube will flog off in Pakistan this month as Tapi Company, that has a charge to run a pipeline, has awarded a plan supervision consultant (PMC) agreement to German organisation ILF.
The consultant is prepared to control track survey, minute engineering and feasibility investigate in a stream month.
“A group from Turkmenistan will strech Islamabad on Feb 14 to start work on a track survey, engineering and feasibility investigate to exercise a Tapi tube project,” a comparison supervision central said. The group will initial start work in Pakistan and afterwards it will ensue to Afghanistan.
“Pipeline construction and gas-field growth has started in Turkmenistan and we conclude efforts of Turkmenistan authorities to assist a project,” Inter State Gas Systems Managing Director Mobin Saulat pronounced while articulate to The Express Tribune.
He combined that Pakistan had reiterated a organisation joining and continued to yield full support for a Tapi pipeline.
Efforts to grasp financial tighten were going on and a plan would be consecrated as per schedule, he said.
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India have sealed a $10-billion investment agreement for a Tapi tube in a bid to flog off activities, refurbish feasibility investigate and finalise tube track in Afghanistan.
Leaders of a 4 countries achieved a ground-breaking of a project, that would assistance palliate appetite scarcity in South Asia, in Dec 2015.
According to a agreement, Turkmenistan will deposit around $25 billion to broach 3.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day (bcfd) to energy-hungry Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.
Of a total, $15 billion will be invested in building a gas margin since $10 billion will be poured into laying a tube over 1,680 km joining Afghanistan, Pakistan and India with Turkmenistan.
Officials pronounced a consortium of Japanese companies was operative on a fast-track basement to rise a gas margin in Turkmenistan.
A gas sale and squeeze agreement had already been inked in 2013 to set a pricing resource underneath that a gas cost during Turkmenistan limit would be around 20% cheaper than a cost of Brent crude.
Pakistan and India will accept 1.325 bcfd of gas any while Afghanistan will get 500 mmcfd.
Gas supply: Work on TAPI tube to flog off in Pakistan this month
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 2nd, 2017.
