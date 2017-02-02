Thursday , 2 February 2017
Senate confirms Tillerson as US secretary of state

Rex Tillerson, a former authority and arch executive officer of Exxon Mobil, smiles during his testimony before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee acknowledgment conference on his assignment to be U.S. secretary of state in Washington, U.S. Jan 11, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERSRex Tillerson, a former authority and arch executive officer of Exxon Mobil, smiles during his testimony before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee acknowledgment conference on his assignment to be U.S. secretary of state in Washington, U.S. Jan 11, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Wednesday reliable former ExxonMobil arch Rex Tillerson as a subsequent secretary of state, handing a vital boost to President Donald Trump as he builds his cabinet.

Tillerson, 70, had come in for serious critique from Democrats who warned that his business proceed and miss of supervision knowledge would harm America’s station in a world.

But he was reliable by a opinion of 56 to 43, with 4 Democrats fasten all 52 Republicans voting in favor.

