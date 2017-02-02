Through an architect’s lens: Serving Karachi’s design on a platter

With a concentration of their lens mostly on Karachi, Karachi Shutter has documented over 25 projects, including a Allied Bank and LUMS University buildings designed by Habib Fida Ali. PHOTO: COURTESY KARACHI SHUTTER FACEBOOK PAGE
KARACHI: Architects Ali Asghar Huzaifa and Neha Siraj are on a goal with a vision.
At a time when recognition about tenure of open spaces is flourishing in a city, a twin is devoting time and appetite to move Karachi’s architectural spaces to a front for open consumption. The immature friends, who graduated from NED University in 2015, set adult a freelance photography studio, ‘Karachi Shutter’. With their lens focused mostly on Karachi, they explain to have documented over 25 projects, including a Allied Bank and LUMS University buildings designed by Habib Fida Ali. Huzaifa is also compared with Habib Fida Ali Architects.
Talking to The Express Tribune, Huzaifa explains how architectural photography is a specialisation and a newly rising field. “There are a really few architectural photographers,” he shares.
Heritage, enlightenment and conservation
According to Huzaifa, a reason they named their studio on Karachi is a impulse they pull from a city’s architecture. “Since we am a connoisseur of NED University, we were taught a march on refuge of birthright sites,” he says. “So, by photography, we try to move out a informative aspect of a decrease that birthright sites are facing. We move these problems to a aspect by featuring a photographs in architectural magazines.”
For a people of Karachi
Huzaifa says that besides architects, a aim assembly of his photography also includes a common people of Karachi. “Through architectural photography, people get to know about what is going on,” he says. “Architecture is not usually singular to conceptualizing a residence for a customer in DHA. It’s also about a people. If people will accept a space, there notice about it also changes. As of now, there are many informative aspects that we haven’t even started owning.”
The immature designer talks about his topic plan that was on a revitalisation of Lea Market. “I spent 7 nights in Lea Market and realised how most intensity a space has,” he shares. “There is a time building and a bethak [courtyard] and inside there is a round that can be converted into a village garden.”
According to him, a space still has a intensity to be grown and a need for it can be realised and materialised by his support and photography.
“Empress Market was set adult for a chosen while Lea Market was determined for a people operative during a seaport,” he says. “The space still has a intensity to be developed. My topic plan was directed during providing solutions to civic problems by architecture. we attempted bringing out amicable issues such as mass transit, transportation, hierarchy of stakeholders, settlements and town-planning by architectural photography.”
Architectural photography is not usually sharpened a flattering bungalow, asserts Huzaifa. “Problems with civic formulation contingency be brought to a front by a work.”
According to Huzaifa, architectural village is really singular and there are usually a few clients who can means architects’ fee, that is because a socio-cultural aspects are being ventured. “I recently did an muster patrician ‘Kho raha hai Karachi apni tareekh – ek hubbub or ek vaqt [Karachi is losing a story – one day and one time]’, and we photographed 8 time towers and 3 bazaars of Karachi,” he shares. The 3 bazaars were Soldier Bazaar (which was done for soldiers), Empress Market (set adult for a chosen category of that time) and Lea Market (which was determined to support to a needs of a low-class neighbourhoods), he says. “Through a exhibition, we learnt that people still have an seductiveness in saying these places.”
Conservation of Karachi’s history
Huzaifa believes that by his photographs, he is also documenting a story of Karachi as 50 years from now, people can go behind to his photographs to see how a city was in these times.
“If we ask me to select between a building of Atrium mall and Empress Market, we would really go with a latter as it has a Gothic design and an ambiance that will exist for a subsequent 100 years,” he says. “It has a morality and speaks a denunciation of Karachi. As an architect, conservationist and an civic planner, we have to consider about these places. Who will if not I?”
Huzaifa reiterates that his work is not singular to conceptualizing a pleasing building. “The informative aspect is also emerging,” he says. “I wish to move out how a design village is also bathing and people should know what’s going on. Photography does a job.”
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 2nd, 2017.
