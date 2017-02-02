KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has imposed a anathema on funeral in 6 graveyards of a city.
According to a press matter released by a KMC, underneath a directives of mayor Wasim Akhtar, funeral during a Azeempura Graveyard in Shah Faisal Colony and Colony Gate Graveyard is criminialized by a KMC and as an alternative, a Jamia Millia Graveyard will be accessible for burial.
Likewise Moula Bux Korangi No 6 cemetery has been sealed any serve burials and a choice will be a Chakra Goth Graveyard. Residents of Malir Model Colony will, after a closure of Model Colony Graveyard, can bury their passed during a Malir Cantt Graveyard and with a closure of a Paposh Nagar Graveyard in North Nazimabad, an choice funeral site will be accessible during a Mohammad Shah Graveyard in Siddiqabad. After a closure of a Yaseenabad Graveyard, a Gulberg Graveyard is being put brazen as an alternative.
Area will also be accessible for burials during a Mohammad Shah Graveyard in North Karachi and Surjani Town Sector 7.
The anathema is being implemented due to reports of mixed burials in singular graves in KMC graveyards.
Akhtar has destined endangered officials to immediately tighten all such graveyards where no serve space is accessible for burial. He also destined them to take movement opposite grave diggers or cemetery staff found violating this sequence by demolishing aged graves for new burials.
Overcrowding: Burial during 6 graveyards banned
KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has imposed a anathema on funeral in 6 graveyards of a city.
According to a press matter released by a KMC, underneath a directives of mayor Wasim Akhtar, funeral during a Azeempura Graveyard in Shah Faisal Colony and Colony Gate Graveyard is criminialized by a KMC and as an alternative, a Jamia Millia Graveyard will be accessible for burial.
Likewise Moula Bux Korangi No 6 cemetery has been sealed any serve burials and a choice will be a Chakra Goth Graveyard. Residents of Malir Model Colony will, after a closure of Model Colony Graveyard, can bury their passed during a Malir Cantt Graveyard and with a closure of a Paposh Nagar Graveyard in North Nazimabad, an choice funeral site will be accessible during a Mohammad Shah Graveyard in Siddiqabad. After a closure of a Yaseenabad Graveyard, a Gulberg Graveyard is being put brazen as an alternative.
Area will also be accessible for burials during a Mohammad Shah Graveyard in North Karachi and Surjani Town Sector 7.
The anathema is being implemented due to reports of mixed burials in singular graves in KMC graveyards.
Akhtar has destined endangered officials to immediately tighten all such graveyards where no serve space is accessible for burial. He also destined them to take movement opposite grave diggers or cemetery staff found violating this sequence by demolishing aged graves for new burials.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 2nd, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
PM Nawaz ‘presents horse’ to Qatari Emir
February 1, 2017
Pakistan bury play repudiate Rakesh Roshan’s explain ...
February 1, 2017
14 precious tweets on Careem, Uber ban
January 31, 2017
US right to termination still strong, though ...
January 31, 2017