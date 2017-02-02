Thursday , 2 February 2017
Indonesian craft skids off runway in new aviation mishap

Indonesian craft skids off runway in new aviation mishap
Yogyakarta Airport. PHOTO: Yogyakarta Airport

JAKARTA: An Indonesian newcomer craft carrying 130 people skidded off a exile as it landed during a vital airfield in complicated rain, a airline pronounced on Thursday, a latest fumble to strike a country’s aviation sector.

No one was harm after a Boeing 737-800 operated by Indonesian dwindle conduit Garuda came off a runway during a airfield portion a city of Yogyakarta late Wednesday as it arrived from Jakarta.

Unsafe airspace? Fourth lethal aircraft pile-up in segment in 6 years

Adisutjipto International Airport, on Java island, was sealed following a incident, with authorities observant it would sojourn close until Thursday afternoon to concede a craft to be private from a area.

Services to and from Yogyakarta were axed, with flights ostensible to arrive during a bustling airfield diverted to a circuitously city of Solo.

The moody was carrying 123 passengers and 7 crew, Garuda orator Benny Butarbutar pronounced in a statement.

PIA London-Karachi moody behind due to technical issues

Transport method orator Agoes Subagio pronounced a collision happened due to complicated rain.

The Indonesian archipelago relies heavily on atmosphere ride to bond a thousands of islands though has suffered a fibre of lethal craft crashes in new years.

Yogyakarta airfield has faced critique for a bad reserve record. In 2007, 21 people were killed when a Garuda craft overran a runway and detonate into abandon while alighting there.

