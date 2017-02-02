Asia is now Facebook’s biggest region

Asia is now Facebook’s biggest segment in terms of daily active users, shows new information currently from a amicable network. With 396 million people opposite Asia regulating Facebook any day, a continent is now incomparable than a “rest of a world” for a initial time ever.
Facebook’s Asia users have rocketed by 57 percent in a past dual years – distant outpacing expansion anywhere else.
“In December, 1.23 billion people used Facebook on an normal day, adult 189 million or 18 percent compared to final year,” pronounced CFO David Wehner in Facebook’s gain discussion call. “1.86 billion people used Facebook during a month of December, adult 269 million or 17 percent compared to final year.”
In another Asia milestone, Facebook has surpassed US$2 in income per user – US$2.07, to be precise. But that’s distant next a income it creates from people in Europe and a US.
Facebook’s altogether income – that is especially from promotion – strike a record high of US$8.8 billion from Oct to Dec final year. Its income from users opposite Asia has doubled in a past 15 months.
Facebook strike US$10.2 billion in distinction in 2016, good adult on 2015’s US$3.7 billion.
WhatsApp also strike a new high with 1.2 billion active users any month. “50 billion messages are sent by WhatsApp each day,” combined Mark Zuckerberg on a call.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
This essay originally appeared on Tech in Asia.
