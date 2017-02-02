KARACHI: It’s usually been a month given we entered 2017, and we have already witnessed a society of new-fangled trends holding over. This time around, we speckled Hollywood A-listers incorporating stylish stripes into floor-length ensembles. What finished their confidant sartorial choices even some-more eye-catching was a fact that a stripes were not finished in lifeless hues, yet rather shrill and colourful colours. The dual starlets that have left us floored with their conform picks are actors Michelle Dockery and Yara Shahidi. Here’s how they brought some witty lines to a red runner of a Screen Actors Guild Awards final weekend.
The 35-yer-old actor was a risk taker in a varicoloured Elie Saab high-necked dress featuring straight lines. She pulled off a adventurous outfit with such ease, that we now know this Downton Abbey starlet can't make a conform mistake pas. Michelle interconnected her robe with black Jimmy Choo heels, providing a ideal contrariety to her colourful ensemble. Even yet she wore a red pout, she did not demeanour over-the-top even one bit.
The conform idol opted for a Naeem Khan origination on a occasion. The saturated robe featured varicoloured sequinned stripes that ran plane opposite a perfect black organza dress and in an arrow settlement on a dress’s high-necked top. Yara accessorised a restraint series with garnet and crimson earrings by Jane Taylor jewellery, along with a black-woven Ona Ehrilch clutch. She kept a rest of her demeanour elementary wearing her hair slicked behind and gripping a concentration on her clothes.
Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.
Michelle Dockery, Yara Shahidi step out in stylish stripes
Yara Shahidi. PHOTO: Daily Mail
