Too high: Contempt of justice petition filed on fee taxation case  

HYDERABAD: In a box concerning fee taxation collection and comforts on a 67-kilometre Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road, a disregard of justice petition was filed in a Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday.

The petitioners claimed that a South Korean Deokjae Construction Company was violating a SHC sequence on twin counts. They claimed that a association started charging fee taxation during a exit points in further to entrance points, that should be a usually place of taxation collection. After conference mixed matching petitions, a former dais indifferent a sequence in Dec 2016 and it was announced on Jan 17.

The sequence gave a week to a association to diminution a taxation to a rates authorized in 2009, relinquish residents vital within five-kilometres of a entrance points and assign usually Rs10 from residents of Tandojam.

The petition indicted a association of charging finish taxation from a people of Tandojam and denying a waiver on a vicinity basis. A dais comprising justices Naimtullah Phulpoto and Rasheed Ahmed Soomro released notices to a works and services secretary and Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas twin carriageway’s arch manager to contention a correspondence news of a sequence on Feb 8.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 3rd, 2017.

