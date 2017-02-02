IG urges people to teach their daughters about harassment

Thursday , 2 February 2017
Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 2, 2017 In Showbiz 0
HYDERABAD: If people stop educating their daughters due to fear and harassment, it will wreak massacre in a society, pronounced Sindh IG Allah Dino Khawaja vocalization during a convention hold in Sindh University (SU) on Thursday.

The obscure resources surrounding a genocide of a tyro in her hostel room in Sindh University has renewed a discuss on insurance and nuisance of women during workplace and educational institutions. The law coercion officials and a academia collected during a convention to share their views on a supportive issue.

“Death of N* has left all a people in a state of shock,” pronounced a IG, enlivening a people to teach their daughters to pronounce adult opposite harassment. N, a final-year tyro of SU’s Sindhi department, was found passed in her hostel room on Jan 1. The military claimed she committed self-murder due to nuisance and blackmailing by a suspect, Anis Khaskheli, who has been arrested. The IG asserted that a law coercion agencies will not endure nuisance opposite women in educational institutions.

“It’s unhappy to see a opinion of helplessness among women,” pronounced Khawaja. He suggested women to be discreet while regulating a amicable media to safeguard their reserve and security, and urged relatives to yield fear-free sourroundings to their daughters during homes so that they can turn bold, dauntless and confident.

SU vice-chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat underscored a need for changing amicable and informative mindset of group in Sindh. He argued that this opinion paint a feudal proceed and is obliged for a indignity of women. Dr Burfat suggested relatives to overpass emotional, psychological and communication gaps with their children.

*Name funded to strengthen identity

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 3rd, 2017.

