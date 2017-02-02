SUKKUR: Bunder Road in Sukkur incited into a terrain on Thursday when clashes pennyless out between a military and an uncontrolled host that set a military mobile and motorcycle ablaze.
The protesters, all of whom go to a Khoso community, were protesting a disappearance of dual men.
More than dual dozen protesters, led by internal Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam — Fazal personality Amanullah Khoso, were travelling towards Dolphin Chowk when a military stopped them. After exhilarated arguments with a B-Section military hire SHO, a host reportedly pounded him and his military celebration and attempted to waylay their central weapons. The military rod charged a protesters and used rip gas to control a mob. Meanwhile, protesters set a military outpost and motorcycle on fire, after that a military also shop-worn some of a protester’s vehicles. Police arrested 14 protesters, including Amanullah. The City ASP pronounced a box is being purebred opposite them. A military officer common on a condition of anonymity that dual of Amanullah’s nephews, Murtaza and Mujtaba Khoso, went blank a few days ago nearby Deha encampment situated in Tamachani military limits. Amanullah blamed a Mirani encampment for their disappearance.
He claimed that, on Wednesday night, a series of group belonging to a Khoso community, led by Amanullah, ransacked houses of Mirani encampment members and torched a residence of Sher Muhammad Mirani.
Tamachani military hire conduct deputy Aijaz Ahmed Chachar reliable a occurrence and pronounced an FIR was lodged opposite Amanullah and 15 others on a censure of Sher Muhammad. The orator of a Sukkur DIG told The Express Tribune that Amanullah is a rapist and was concerned in aggressive Rangers’ crew in 2008, for that FIR No 24/2008 was purebred opposite him during a Lakhi Ghulam Shah military station. Sukkur SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh pronounced that during initial Amanullah blamed a Mirani encampment members for abduction his nephews and after shifted a censure on some of his opponents in a Khoso community.
Shaikh denied that a military arrested Amanullah’s nephews. “The conditions would have incited even worse if a military had not stopped a uncontrolled host from marching towards Minara Road, since that was a time when students were returning home,” he explained.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 3rd, 2017.
