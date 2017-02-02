Thursday , 2 February 2017
Ultimatum: Private schools' organisation warns of propagandize closure  

Ultimatum: Private schools’ organisation warns of propagandize closure  
KARACHI: Unless their issues are resolves, some private schools will tighten down as early as a start of a subsequent session, pronounced All Private Schools Management Association (APSMA) chairperson Syed Khalid Shah.

He was addressing a press discussion on Thursday during Karachi Press Club where he presented 13 points regarding to a issues and problems faced by a schools, that enclosed a withdrawal of all a forms of blurb taxes that should usually be practical on blurb industries. He was also opposite a Sindh High Court sequence of tying a boost to 5% in price fee.

Commenting on a recently upheld law opposite physical punishment, Shah pronounced that they will proceed a Supreme Court opposite this law. According to him, teachers are like relatives and if such laws are passed, students will stop obeying teachers. “Students will never listen to teachers if such laws are implemented,” pronounced Shah while responding a question.

