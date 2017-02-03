Friday , 3 February 2017
Inaccessible: Army airlifts reserve to Leepa Valley

Inaccessible: Army airlifts reserve to Leepa Valley
RAWALPINDI: With complicated sleet restricting entrance to a remote Leepa Valley, Pakistan Army pronounced on Thursday they had airlifted reserve to people stranded in a valley.

In a matter expelled by a military’s media wing, a Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), infantry helicopters were supposing to lift out use operations in a remote hollow of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The use was started after a blaze, evidently due to brief circuit on Sunday, had reduced a categorical marketplace in Leepa Valley to ashes.

According to reports, a glow pennyless out in a marketplace during around 1am on Sunday and fast 88 shops, 6 houses, 3 jeeps and a series of motorcycles were shop-worn in a blaze.

A supervision food depot, located nearby, with 1,400 bags of wheat and flour, was burnt to remains in a fire.

Owing to a sobriety of a situation, compounded by few snowfall, army infantry along with polite administration fast responded to a situation. The infantry pronounced they helped move a glow underneath control by emergence and also helped to forestall serve detriment of life and property.

Thereafter, infantry helped yield use equipment to locals.

A sum of 150 soldiers participated in a use and rescue operations.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 3rd, 2017.

