RAWALPINDI: Two brothers, who had been arrested on Wednesday for abduction a Chinese lady 16 years ago, have been sent to Adiala Jail on authorised remand for 14 days.
Magistrate Imran Ameer on Thursday sent Turab Sherazi and Ali Imran Sherazi to jail during a ask of SI Muhammad Arshad of a Naseerabad police. Appearing in justice on interest of Chen Yen – whose Muslim name is Maria – Advocate Haseeb Buttar urged a justice to remand a indicted into earthy control of a police.
Sharing sum of Yen’s distress with The Express Tribune, Advocate Buttar pronounced that she initial came to Pakistan in 1999 with her maternal uncle and his mother to perform as an acrobat for a Lucky Irani Circus.
The afterwards 13-year-old held a courtesy of Pak International Circus owners Israr Hussain Sherazi and his sons Turab and Ali. They done her an offer for to work with them, that she refused since of a adversary between a dual circuses.
According to a essence of an FIR purebred on Dec 21, 2016, Yen and her kin returned to their hometown nearby Beijing, China. However, a Sherazi family did not give adult their office for a immature acrobat and contacted her in China, seeking her to come to Pakistan to work with them.
This time she concluded to Sherazi’s offer and after returned to Pakistan along with her uncle and aunt to work with Pak International Circus.
But her army was troubled. Yen pronounced she had a brawl over salary with a playground owners in Peshawar. When a brawl cropped adult again in Sialkot, Yen and her family motionless to stop operative for a playground company.
Yen serve purported that a owners threatened her and took divided their passports. The family managed to obtain a set of new passports from a Chinese embassy and designed to lapse home on Oct 9, 1999.
Yen pronounced that when they were carrying breakfast during a grill nearby a Daewoo Bus depot in Rawalpindi on Oct 7, a Sherazi brothers came and asked her to come out. When she came out, they abducted her. Her kin returned to China after dual days, though Yen.
Yen serve suggested that a Sherazis took her to Jhang and cramped her in their house, where they forced her to work for them and would give her doses of unclear narcotics. She pronounced that as her condition deteriorated, a abductors started charity her Chinese food and shifted her to another residence in Multan.
On Oct 6, 2000, she ‘converted’ to Islam and married Kamran Alam, who works as a motorist for Israr Sherazi. She pronounced that she had no choice though to marry Alam as a Sherazi brothers had threatened to kill her.
In a meanwhile, her family continued looking for her. Her father came to Pakistan in 2005, though returned after a few days though success. Yen pronounced that she had been left with no other choice though to live with Alam, who, she said, treated her well.
She told Rawalpindi military that in Jun 2016, she met Johson, a Chinese engineer, in a concert in Multan and narrated her ordeal. He betrothed to assistance her find her parents. She pronounced that he after organised for her to have a video discuss with her family in China. On Jul 25, 2016, Yen’s sister came to Pakistan and met her.
Since afterwards she had been perplexing to trigger authorised movement opposite a Sherazi brothers and filed complaints with Pakistani authorities though in vain.
Finally, with a assistance of her lawyer, she organised a press discussion in Multan on Aug 6, 2016. On her complaint, a Multan CPO shaped a group to examine her claims. The team’s news concludes that she had indeed been abducted from Rawalpindi and that authorised movement should be instituted in a castle city.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 3rd, 2017.
