ISLAMABAD: Though ride-sharing services such as Careem cumulative a ‘relief’ in Punjab and Sindh, military in Islamabad launched a crackdown opposite a services on Thursday.
Police contend they impounded during slightest 5 cars that were handling illegally.
A presentation released by a Islamabad emissary commissioner on Jan 1 states pronounced that companies such as Careem, Darbi and Citi Cab charity cab and ride-sharing services are handling in a collateral but induction their vehicles with any regulatory body, receiving a compulsory aptness certificates and track permits from a endangered authorities so causing outrageous waste to a supervision exchequer.
The presentation combined that cars purebred as private vehicles were being used for blurb work by these companies were in defilement of a Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1965. It went on to supplement that these unregistered ‘cabs’ were also a confidence hazard to a public.
Secretary Islamabad Transport Authority Jawad Muzaffar pronounced on Thursday that a crackdown had begun opposite private cars being used as cabs. Muzaffar combined that they had impounded 5 cars already. Dispelling a idea of targeting any sold company, he pronounced a management was holding movement opposite ‘all private cars’ being used as a cab given it was a defilement of engine car law.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 3rd, 2017.
