Friday , 3 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Convenience or hazard? Capital launches crackdown opposite private ‘cabs’

Convenience or hazard? Capital launches crackdown opposite private ‘cabs’

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 3, 2017 In Sports 0
Convenience or hazard? Capital launches crackdown opposite private ‘cabs’
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: Though ride-sharing services such as Careem cumulative a ‘relief’ in Punjab and Sindh, military in Islamabad launched a crackdown opposite a services on Thursday.

Police contend they impounded during slightest 5 cars that were handling illegally.

A presentation released by a Islamabad emissary commissioner on Jan 1 states pronounced that companies such as Careem, Darbi and Citi Cab charity cab and ride-sharing services are handling in a collateral but induction their vehicles with any regulatory body, receiving a compulsory aptness certificates and track permits from a endangered authorities so causing outrageous waste to a supervision exchequer.

The presentation combined that cars purebred as private vehicles were being used for blurb work by these companies were in defilement of a Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1965. It went on to supplement that these unregistered ‘cabs’ were also a confidence hazard to a public.

Secretary Islamabad Transport Authority Jawad Muzaffar pronounced on Thursday that a crackdown had begun opposite private cars being used as cabs. Muzaffar combined that they had impounded 5 cars already. Dispelling a idea of targeting any sold company, he pronounced a management was holding movement opposite ‘all private cars’ being used as a cab given it was a defilement of engine car law.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 3rd, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Circus kidnapping: After 16 years, Chinese plant seeks justice
Contracting HIV: Children were not putrescent during CDA run hospital
History: CDA to safety Shah Allah Ditta Caves
Convenience or hazard? Capital launches crackdown opposite private ‘cabs’
Inaccessible: Army airlifts reserve to Leepa Valley
Ultimatum: Private schools’ organisation warns of propagandize closure  
Protest turns nauseous as police, host come face to face
IG urges people to teach their daughters about harassment
Court ordered: Police, businessman during contingency over protocol
Out with a old: Karachi zoo to get a complicated uplift
The mafiosi who fell: Life and times of Baba Ladla
Environmental watchdog: Mayor to contention sum of encroached land

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions