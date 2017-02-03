ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Administration Member Muhammad Yasir Peerzada has destined a endangered formations CDA to implement minute information signs nearby a Shah Allah Ditta caves and urge proceed roads to yield easier entrance to visitors. “CDA will use all accessible resources to safety Shah Allah Ditta as it is an critical chronological and archaeological site,” Peerzada pronounced while visiting Shah Allah Ditta with Islamabad Deputy Mayor Zeeshan Ali Naqvi on Wednesday. He pronounced that Shah Allah Ditta’s chronological stress creates tourism potential, adding that a CDA will take a required stairs to foster a area for tourism. Deputy Mayor Naqvi remarkable that a mayor had taken good seductiveness in a caves nearby a 600-year-old village. The cavern walls used to underline Buddhist carvings, though they had been ragged out.
History: CDA to safety Shah Allah Ditta Caves
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 3rd, 2017.
