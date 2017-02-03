Friday , 3 February 2017
ISLAMABAD: In a arise of dual Islamabad-based children contrast certain for HIV in Nov of final year, ab exploration has found that they did not agreement a pathogen during a Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital.

A examine cabinet of a Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) also found no snippet of infection during a hospital.

CDA Hospital Executive Director Fiaz Lodhi explained on Thursday that a sanatorium worker identified as Nadeem Tariq Masih is a father of a dual children who engaged HIV during blood transfusions.

Lodhi combined that a cabinet was shaped to discern if a children engaged a illness from a hospital.

However, investigations could not snippet a sources of hit of a illness as a blood transfused to a patients had been collected from opposite sources.

However, a review dynamic that blood transfusions carried out during a CDA sanatorium were protected and were formed on a discipline of a Islamabad Blood Transfusion Authority, he added.

A record of blood transfusion for both of patients during a sanatorium showed that one of them had perceived both blood as good as blood products 27 times, while a other perceived blood 19 times.

All a blood and blood products transfused had been screened for HIV and other diseases, a cabinet found.

He pronounced that given birth, a children were pang from a singular disease, Glanzmann Thrombasthenia, that requires steady blood transfusions in sequence to control a disease.

He serve pronounced that patients were now certified in a Children’s Ward during a CDA Hospital pang from lax guts and high fever.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 3rd, 2017.

