Friday , 3 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Wagner puzzled for South Africa Tests

Wagner puzzled for South Africa Tests

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 3, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Wagner puzzled for South Africa Tests
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Neil Wagner fractures finger in his bowling palm during domestic match. PHOTO: AFPNeil Wagner fractures finger in his bowling palm during domestic match. PHOTO: AFP

Neil Wagner fractures finger in his bowling palm during domestic match. PHOTO: AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner is puzzled for subsequent month’s home Test array opposite South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling palm in a domestic compare on Wednesday.

The left-armer suffered a damage while fielding a round off his possess bowling during a compare for a Otago Volts.

“The initial comment is that Neil will need 4 to 6 weeks for recovery, though we’ll be in a position to make a improved settlement on that in a subsequent integrate of weeks,” pronounced manager Mike Hesson in a statement.

“Neil’s an critical member of a Test side and he is apparently unfortunate to play in such a large series, so we’ll do all we can to get him behind on a park as shortly as possible,” he added.

Guptill out of second ODI

The three-match array starts in Dunedin on Mar 8.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have combined leg-spinner Ish Sodhi to their patrol for a third and final ODI opposite Australia on Sunday.

Opening batsman Martin Guptill is puzzled for a compare due to concerns over a hamstring damage that saw him ignored for preference for a second ODI in Napier on Thursday, that was deserted due to an vulnerable outfield.

Second New Zealand-Australia ODI cleared out

“Martin has done swell in a final integrate of days, though it’s not nonetheless transparent either he’ll be accessible for selection,” pronounced New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen. “At this stage, it’s substantially 50-50.”

The hosts lead a array 1-0.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Snapchat primogenitor Snap to lift adult to $3b in IPO
Ronaldinho allocated as Barcelona’s ambassador
Trump blast rattles fondness with Australia
Montreal mosque vandalized on day of Quebec sharpened victims’ funeral
Migration, Trump to browbeat EU summit
Wagner puzzled for South Africa Tests
Yemenis pray, criticism in NY opposite Trump transport ban
Pietersen fined for referee criticism
Patari Tabeer’s fifth strain shows Sindhi song in the tender glory
Angelina Jolie finally speaks adult on Trump transport ban
Saba Qamar creates possess video in support of Neelum Muneer
Cultural Caravan: PNCA skeleton debate from Chinese limit to Gwadar

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions